Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,215,274 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,215,274 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 5.26% of Curis worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Curis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Curis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 519,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRIS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Curis in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 21,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,672. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.12). Curis had a negative return on equity of 169.22% and a negative net margin of 473.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

