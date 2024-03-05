Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 25,572 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,572 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.7 %

CW stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.79. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

