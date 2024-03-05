Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,214,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. 530,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

