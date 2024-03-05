KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 179.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $11.94 on Tuesday, hitting $705.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,315. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $728.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $615.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

