KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $760.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $605.00 to $760.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $711.75. 95,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,987. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $728.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $615.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.