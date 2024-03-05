Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 78,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KGS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

