Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,038. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

