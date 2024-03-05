Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,185. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $53,304,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $35,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 520,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 367,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.