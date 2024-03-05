Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.23

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 3911879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,201,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 769,037 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 175,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

