KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,595 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $197.31. 964,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

