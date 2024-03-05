KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,729 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,625,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Target Stock Up 11.7 %

Target stock traded up $17.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,569,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,941. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

