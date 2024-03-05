KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $288,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.58. 182,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,605. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.