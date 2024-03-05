KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $298,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 827,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 371,020 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,919. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $195.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $179.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.