KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $400,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,818,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after purchasing an additional 991,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

