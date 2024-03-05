KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $632,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.35. 4,459,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $277.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.63. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

