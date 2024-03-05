KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.59. 1,525,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $337.14 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

