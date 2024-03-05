KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,448,000 after acquiring an additional 573,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Texas Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.66. 2,631,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,677. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.38. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
