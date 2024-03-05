KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $323,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $155.49. 1,641,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

