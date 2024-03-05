KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $340,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.58. 2,045,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

