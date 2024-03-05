KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,912,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.07. 458,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.