KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $206.14. The stock had a trading volume of 553,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.94. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.48 and a one year high of $209.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

