KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $641,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.62. 2,204,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.92 and its 200-day moving average is $399.69. The stock has a market cap of $221.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $463.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

