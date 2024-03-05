KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,866,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

