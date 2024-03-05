Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KYTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $35.06.

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

