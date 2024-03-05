Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,520 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 29,264,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,678,781. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

