Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.39. 5,299,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,942. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

