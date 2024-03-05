Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,290,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,948,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

