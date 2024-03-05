Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,188 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 23,687,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,562,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

