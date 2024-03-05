Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Donald Robinson-Gay Sells 893 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 893 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $58,875.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,395,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,021,000 after purchasing an additional 174,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

