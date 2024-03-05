LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.05. 3,532,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day moving average is $150.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,648,101 shares of company stock worth $593,310,589. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

