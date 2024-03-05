Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fortis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,410,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,274 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 615,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Fortis by 5,208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 440,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Fortis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. 386,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,914. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4382 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

