Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,581,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CARR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,833. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

