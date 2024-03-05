Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $217.28. 1,456,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

