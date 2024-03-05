Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $241.47. 419,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $243.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

