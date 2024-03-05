Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE LB opened at C$27.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.39. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2805071 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

