Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,795,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 9.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,727,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.22. 65,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.