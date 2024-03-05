Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,557 Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMRA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $12,870,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 108,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

