Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 17,094 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.26% of Ikena Oncology worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Ikena Oncology Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 170,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,933. The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.64.
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
