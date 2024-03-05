Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.89. 426,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,286. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

