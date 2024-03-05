Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $110,000 in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $2,630,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. 221,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,984. The company has a market capitalization of $225.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

