Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $70,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $489,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

