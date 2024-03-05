Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,948 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.06. 2,266,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

