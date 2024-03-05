Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Agora worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of API. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Agora by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agora by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Agora by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 121,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,092. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

