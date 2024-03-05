Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 16,185 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of scPharmaceuticals worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SCPH stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 159,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.