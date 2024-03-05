Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 33,446 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,446 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Frontline Stock Up 3.9 %

Frontline stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,418. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

