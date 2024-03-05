Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 4,440 Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of LBPH stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.27. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

