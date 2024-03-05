Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 829,776 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,776 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,184,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lineage Cell Therapeutics

In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,730,770 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Don M. Bailey bought 96,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,153.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,730,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at $43,332,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LCTX

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 192,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.