Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 543,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,481,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 147,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

See Also

