Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Lavoro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lavoro

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.