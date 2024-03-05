Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 158,957 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,957 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,486,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $52.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.